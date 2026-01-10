Greek farmers again restricted truck traffic on Kulata - Promahon

The traffic for motor vehicles over 12 tons on the I-1 (E-79) Sofia - Kulata road at the 441st km through the "Kulata - Promahon" border crossing has been restricted due to a protest by Greek citizens.

This was announced late last night by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency. Drivers are waiting on site.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Interior announced that the movement of all types of vehicles through the "Kulata - Promahon" border crossing has been restricted. was restored at 2:00 p.m. Traffic was stopped shortly after 12:00 p.m. due to a protest by Greek farmers that has been going on for more than a month.

After the strikers announced a 48-hour blockade of the border crossings, outgoing Interior Minister Daniel Mitov said that outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had received assurances from Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis that the problem would be resolved as soon as possible. Owners of transport companies told BTA that they were reporting serious losses due to the ongoing blockades of the border crossings between Bulgaria and Greece.

/RI/

Source: www.bta.bg