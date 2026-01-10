Over 50 reports of fallen branches have been responded to by the emergency teams of the Sofia Municipality

Teams of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate of the Sofia Municipality have responded to 52 reports of tree collapses and fallen branches, the press center of the Sofia Municipality administration announced, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The work of the teams on the ground will continue at night, as well as tomorrow. 166 snow removal machines are on standby to clean streets and boulevards, where treatments with anti-icing mixtures will be carried out.

In connection with the forecast for snowfall, a drop in temperatures and the creation of conditions for icing, the Municipality's duty teams continue to monitor the situation, the press center added.

On the mountain roads of the "Vitosha" Nature Park, only sanding and pushing snow is being carried out. City transport is moving normally and performing its usual routes on the territory of the capital, the municipality also informed.