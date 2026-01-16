Asenovgrad declared a partial state of emergency due to the failure of a main water supply

The mayor of the municipality of Asenovgrad Hristo Grudev declared a partial state of emergency due to the failure of the main water supply F300 on "Matei Preobrazhenski" street, the municipal administration announced. For the fourth day, part of the city has had a disrupted or missing water supply.

The burst of the water supply led to five different accidents and limited the drinking water supply to the majority of the population in the city, Grudev said. According to him, the partial state of emergency allows for actions to be taken in a short time to replace the water supply and move its route under the road infrastructure. The repair activities will be carried out in partnership with "Water Supply and Sewerage" (Water and Sewerage) - Plovdiv, BTA specified.

It is planned to replace 398 meters of pipes with a diameter of F300, which will be provided by the Water and Sewerage. The Municipality of Asenovgrad will carry out the excavation work. The repairs will begin today, the mayor emphasized.

Grudev recalled that a house has been built on the water pipe. He announced that today the administration will notify the prosecutor's office, which will establish who allowed the construction.

The mayor commented that in recent years, excluding the water cycle, 13.2 million leva have been invested in the water supply and sewage system in the municipality. A new cast-iron water supply pipe to the "Katunitsa" pumping station has been built. to Asenovgrad, a large part of the water supply and sewage system in the new quarter "Badelema" has been built, the underground infrastructure on the Asenovgrad-Kardzhali and Asenovgrad-Parvomai roads has been replaced, and a drainage pumping station and water supply system to the village of Cherven have been built.

Residents of the city protested, demanding quick action to solve the problem.