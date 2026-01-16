Yavor Gechev: Rumen Radev will sweep away the status quo

Only Rumen Radev knows what he will do – whether he will form a party, whether he will run for elections. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by the advisor to President Rumen Radev Yavor Gechev.

This is not the biggest question, but my impressions during the tours with the president are rather that this is the desire of a huge part of Bulgarian citizens. But whether and when, only the president can say. I do not know of any development on this topic, different from what he has stated.

As an advisor, I have told him my opinion – it is no different from that of the people. If and when the president appears on the real political terrain, his participation will sweep away the current status quo. This is my feeling, Yavor Gechev emphasized.

Radev has great experts in his team, most of them are representatives of people who do not support the status quo and have not yet run for elections, added the advisor to the head of state.

The first thing that Rumen Radev is guided by is the national interest, including in geopolitics. He has an extremely analytical brain. Plus, the left and the right have long been quite blurred. He is very socially sensitive in relation to many things, very sensitive to the development of innovations, technologies, but not at the expense of people, Gechev pointed out.

I believe in President Radev, that he is a decent, honest and you know person. People's trust in him is terrifyingly high, Yavor Gechev also said.