150 euro fine for driver who showed middle finger to police officers in Plovdiv

150 euro will be charged to a driver of a light commercial vehicle for showing petty hooliganism towards law enforcement officers on "Kuklensko Shose" Blvd. in Plovdiv.

On October 21, police officers from the First District Department were conducting traffic control on the section from 2 to 5 p.m. An hour before they finished, a "Renault Kangoo" passed by them.

The law enforcement officers noticed that a young boy was driving, and another young man was next to him in the passenger seat. Suddenly, the driver pressed the horn for a long time, without needing to do so, the two raised their hands high out the window, pointed it at the police officers and showed them the middle finger.

The car was subsequently stopped for inspection and the police identified the perpetrator of the hooliganism, writes "24 hours".

Standing before the District Court in Plovdiv, the young man admitted his guilt, and the magistrates took into account his good character data. He was issued an act under the Decree on Combating Petty Hooliganism and a fine of 150 euros.