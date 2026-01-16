Martin Dimitrov: Our goal is fair elections

Have you seen these scanners? Have you tried them? When can this be introduced? When will you buy them? When will you test them? These questions were asked to the ruling majority in "Panorama" on BNT by Martin Dimitrov from "Democratic Bulgaria".

"They fell from power because they saw where things were going - that the price they would pay was enormous and that the mistakes they were making were multiplying. They saw that if this did not happen, in a few months they would have to pay a double and triple electoral and political price. They fled in fear. These people are now clinging tooth and nail to the paper ballot. It is their last hope," he added.

"In addition to wanting machine voting and organizing thousands of observers, we will do our best to have fair elections. Despite them and the sabotage they are doing," the politician from the Democratic Party emphasized.

Dimitrov refused to comment on Radev's hypothetical party because it is a "non-existent real political issue". "Our goal is to win the elections. That's what we are working on right now," he emphasized.

Dimitrov was categorical that the "Anti-speculation" bill must be stopped by the deputies before the idea brings harmful influences to the market.