The leader of "Third March" spoke about Rumen Radev

The topic of a possible presidential party of Rumen Radev is again in the focus of public interest. The leader of the “Third March Movement” Tihomir Atanasov commented on the position of his formation and its attitude towards the president in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

“All our members and sympathizers united around this name because it is a symbol of freedom and shows the Bulgarian spirit. Other people started this initiative, but we have the desire to finish it”, said Atanasov.

He explained that the movement was created with the hope of becoming a mass movement and eventually a party, but the process was incomplete. “For us, Rumen Radev is the only politician who can lead the country out of the political and economic crisis. I have spoken with him, but we did not inform him of his recognition during the founding congress. This was a spontaneous decision”, explained the leader of “Third March”.

Atanasov responded to the president's words that those who are presenting themselves on his behalf are “appointed persons of the oligarchy”. “I have neither been nor will I be a representative of the oligarchy. This has nothing to do with us”, he said.

Tihomir Atanasov also stated his position on the possible announcement of a presidential formation. "I would vote for him with both hands and give up my place as chairman if Radev runs for election," he said.

Atanasov also stated that he has never been a member of other political formations. According to him, he has only participated as part of civic quotas in projects such as "Justice for Bulgaria" and "Bulgaria without censorship," the leader of "Third March" added.