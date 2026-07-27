Two Bulgarians drowned near Alexandroupolis

Two Bulgarians died in two separate incidents on beaches near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, the Greek Coast Guard announced.

The first case occurred in the morning on the E.O.T. beach in Alexandroupolis. A 73-year-old Bulgarian was pulled from the sea, who was without signs of life. A lifeguard on the beach provided him with first aid, after which he was transported by ambulance to the University General Hospital in Alexandroupolis. At the medical facility, doctors declared him dead, reports iefimerida.gr

A few hours later, at noon, an 82-year-old Bulgarian citizen was also pulled from the sea on the “Dolphins“ beach near Alexandroupolis, without signs of life. Rescuers provided him with first aid on site, after which he was taken by ambulance to the General Hospital of Alexandroupolis, where he was also pronounced dead.

The investigation into both cases is being conducted by the Central Port Authority of Alexandroupolis.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to establish the exact causes of the deaths of the two men.