Accident hinders traffic in the Kresna Gorge

A traffic accident involving a foreign car partially blocked traffic in the Kresna Gorge this morning. A passenger car with a Romanian license plate crashed into a guardrail in the area of the so-called inns, BNT reports.

The accident resulted in only material damage, and according to initial information, no citizens were injured.

Currently, passing through this key section of the road to Greece is seriously difficult. Due to the accident, cars are being allowed to pass in stages in only one lane. Teams of the Ministry of Interior - Blagoevgrad are at the scene of the incident to regulate the flow of vehicles and prevent the formation of kilometer-long queues at the height of the summer season.

The hit vehicle is expected to be moved from the roadway as soon as possible. Specialized equipment is directed to the area of the inns to free the blocked lane. Until the situation is fully normalized, the police are urging drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed, as traffic through the gorge remains extremely busy.