A municipal councilor and his child were hit on a pedestrian crossing in Cherven Bryag

A driver hit a man and his 8-year-old son on a pedestrian crossing in Cherven Bryag on Saturday evening, then fled the scene of the accident. No one was injured in the impact, Nova TV reported.

The 36-year-old driver's alcohol test was negative. He was issued a ticket for violations, including failing to use a turn signal when turning and missing a "Stop" sign. After the impact, the driver was not tested for drug use. According to police, the test is carried out at the discretion of the law enforcement agencies.

The victim, Petko Petkov, is a municipal councilor in Cherven Bryag. He said that the car did not stop on the pedestrian crossing and hit his child. “The driver then fled the scene. Half an hour later, a police team arrived. The driver's identity was established and a report was drawn up for him”, said Petkov.

According to him, the pedestrian crossing was renovated about two weeks ago and is located in one of the most visible places in the city. “I have no explanation for how this happened. I saw the license plate of the car and called him because I know him. He told me: “Was it you? I didn't stop because I saw that there was nothing wrong with you”. The next day he was driving again. His license was not taken away, and he was not tested for drugs”, claims Petkov. According to him and residents of Cherven Bryag, the driver has family ties to the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivaylo Ivanov.

The child's mother - Polya Vitkova, also commented on the case. According to her, their son is very scared after what happened. “We are trying to talk to him. He is 8 years old and already understands everything. Fortunately, there are no physical injuries, but he is experiencing a huge shock”, she said.

Vitkova said that she witnessed the incident. She saw what was happening from the balcony of her home. “We are shocked both by the driver's behavior and by the reaction of the institutions. We expected support and protection from the police. Instead, the very next day, our acquaintances told us that the same person was driving around the city again,” she said.

According to her, the family was contacted by investigators who claimed that the driver had been caught over the years for violations related to illegal cigarette trade and unregulated taxi activity.

The mayor of Cherven Bryag Atanas Atanasov expressed support for the family and said that such cases are indicative of the lack of responsibility on the road and are becoming more frequent throughout the country.