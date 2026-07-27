Girl fights for her life after accident near Pavlikeni

Two young people were injured in a serious accident that occurred at night on the road between Pavlikeni and the village of Stambolovo.

According to initial data, an 18-year-old driver from Pavlikeni lost control of the car he was driving in a section with a right turn. The car left the roadway and hit a roadside tree.

The driver suffered a fractured leg in the accident. A minor girl from the village of Tsarevets, who was traveling in the car, was transported to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo with multiple injuries and life-threatening injuries. A blood sample was taken from the driver for examination, and the causes of the accident will be clarified within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings.