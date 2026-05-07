Andrey Gyurov at the last cabinet meeting: We are leaving the stage with dignity

The ministers did not hide behind the humiliating excuse "for two months so much", nor behind petty bureaucratic fatalism "is it me, I have no party, only the prime minister and colleagues are behind me". This was said in his introductory speech before the last meeting of the caretaker cabinet by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

He thanked the ministers for "not washing their hands of findings". “You got into the mud of decisions, pointed out the problems, but also named the culprits by name and without the anesthesia of abstract concepts behind which the Bulgarian authorities often like to hide their fear. We managed to break the omerta in the judicial system, for which I would like to thank the Deputy Prime Minister in particular. It was clear how deep the silence is“, the Prime Minister added.

Gyurov stressed that the ministers in his cabinet are not worried about audits and expressed hope that the checks of the future government will cover a wider period than the interim government. “The 20-year model of dependence has turned the state into a habit, and impunity - into an institution. The caretaker government is a transition, but we were not just observers, the point is in the dignity of the path taken. It was not easy, we were attacked from all sides, often simultaneously, but this was to be expected in a country with institutions that have been mastered for years“, the Prime Minister also said.

According to him, the ministers were the right people in the right place at the right time. “Life is like a play, it doesn't matter how long it is, but how well it is played. When the curtain falls, one thing is important - whether we leave the stage with dignity. I believe we did it“, concluded Andrey Gyurov.

We recall that President Iliana Yotova will today hand over the first exploratory mandate to form a government. According to the Constitution, it is given to the largest political force. This is “Progressive Bulgaria”, from where they gave requests to immediately return it fulfilled, and so on Friday there will be a regular government. It will most likely be headed by Rumen Radev.