Bulgaria and France share common positions on the issues of security and diversification of energy supplies for Europe. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is developing in key areas such as defense, energy and European policies. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists in Paris before his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, BTA noted.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he will discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron the security of Europe, energy policy, support for Ukraine and the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Radev emphasized that France is among Bulgaria's leading partners in the modernization of the army. He noted that contracts for the supply of 3D radar, new-generation howitzers and equipment related to the modular multifunctional patrol ships of the Navy are imminent.

According to him, Bulgaria and France share common positions on the issues of security and diversification of energy supplies to Europe. The Prime Minister pointed out that bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is expanding, including with the supply of fresh nuclear fuel for the sixth unit of the “Kozloduy“ NPP.

Radev expressed his expectation that France will fulfill its commitment to deliver 12 electric trains from the “Alstom“ company by the end of August on time, as this is important for payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The Prime Minister said that during the talks with Macron he will also raise the issue of the Republic of North Macedonia. Radev recalled that back in 2021, he raised the issue of Bulgarians' inclusion in the Constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia with European leaders, and later this position found a place in the country's negotiating framework with the European Union. According to him, Bulgaria expects France's support for implementing the achieved European consensus.

The Prime Minister also noted that Bulgaria and France have similar views on the need for a strong common agricultural and cohesion policy in the European Union. According to him, Europe's strategic autonomy also requires guaranteeing food sovereignty.

Radev also announced that he would then travel to Brussels, where he would meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa. According to him, Bulgaria will uphold priorities such as a fair European budget, a full-fledged cohesion policy, and support for the country's economic competitiveness.