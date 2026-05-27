Nikolay Nankov: Minister Shishkov to answer whether there will be finances for the completion of the Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo Motorway

The regional minister calls “Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo” the forgotten highway. He has apparently forgotten that in 2022, during his first stay at the MRDPW, advances were given for the section on which he is today breaking ground. The same practice with advance payments that he denied a few days ago.

This was written on his personal Facebook page by GERB MP and former regional minister Nikolay Nankov. Here's what else he shared:

"But, let's let him talk - it's better than stopping the projects. Because in recent years, work on the highway has clearly not stopped - after the permit for the construction of the route from Ruse to Byala was issued precisely by the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet - on February 18 of this year.

The question that Shishkov must answer is whether they will provide financing for completing the project. So that the “Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo” highway does not really sink into oblivion. And to be left with only another first sod of a separate section of it….like with Denkov”.