National Social Security Institute: Pension expenses up 9.8% for the year

Pension expenses from the State Social Security Institute (SSI) have increased by 9.8% for the year, those for benefits and benefits are almost unchanged. This was announced by the press center of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). The information concerns the cash execution of the budgets of the social security funds, administered by the institute by virtue of a legal delegation, BTA specified.

The total amount of revenues under the consolidated budget of the State Social Security as of March 2026 amounts to 2,018.8 million euros. Compared to the same period of the previous year, revenues increased by 291.3 million euros (16.9%).

Pension expenses account for the largest share in the structure of total expenses - 3,216.0 million euros. Compared to the same period of 2025, they are 286.2 million euros (9.8%) more. The number of pensioners for March 2026 is 2,068,299, which is 13,361 (0.7%) pensioners more compared to the same month last year. The average monthly pension of a pensioner for March 2026 is 517.36 euros. Compared to March 2025, it is higher by 42.58 euros (9.0%), according to the data of the National Social Security Institute.

The amount of expenses incurred under the consolidated budget of the state social security as of March 2026 is 3,587.5 million euros. Compared to the first quarter of last year, the expenses increased by 288.0 million euros (8.7%).

The expenses for the payment of cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code as of March 2026 amounted to 347.2 million euros and are almost identical to those reported for the same period last year. The net amount of transfers under the consolidated budget of the State Educational Service as of March 2026 is 1,633.2 million euros, the National Social Security Institute announced.

The total amount of revenues under the budget of the Teachers' Pension Fund as of March 2026 amounted to 17,635.9 thousand euros. Compared to the same period in 2025, revenues increased by 4,403.4 thousand euros. Expenditures under this fund as of March 2026 amounted to 16,859.1 thousand euros. The expenses incurred are 2,489.8 thousand euros more than in the first quarter of 2025, the social security institute indicated.

The total amount of revenues under the budget of the fund as of March 2026 amounted to 590.9 thousand euros. The revenues received are 238.7 thousand euros more than in the same period of 2025. The fund's expenses as of March this year are 477.6 thousand euros - 143.0 thousand leva more than in the same period of 2025.

Almost 2.4 billion euros are the expenses for pensions and benefits from the Social Insurance Institution for the first two months of this year, the National Social Insurance Institute announced in April.