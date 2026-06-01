Mehmed Dikme: Business and politics still go hand in hand

Former Minister of Agriculture and long-time figure in the MRF Mehmed Dikme commented on the BNT airwaves and the morning block "The Day Begins" the mechanisms by which, in his opinion, the political system in Bulgaria continues to function.

According to him, the model that Ahmed Dogan spoke about publicly years ago has not disappeared. Dikme claims that even today there are dependencies between business and politics, in which certain companies support political projects, and subsequently provide resources for reaching and retaining power.

In his interview, he drew attention to the political processes in Kardzhali. According to him, a second regional governor of the region, who will be an ethnic Turk, is expected to be elected, and will subsequently join the race for the mayoral post.

Dikme used the occasion to raise the question of the influence of political and economic dependencies on governance and personnel decisions in the country.