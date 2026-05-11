Hristanov: There has been no cabinet in the last 36 years that has enjoyed such high trust as the "Gyurov" cabinet

We managed to restore trust. The ambition with which I entered the "Gyurov" cabinet was to restore trust in institutions and the state. If we look at the people's reactions, there has been no cabinet in the last 36 years that has enjoyed such high trust and demand for it to remain. This was stated by the former acting Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov in the program "Face to Face" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

As a statesman, I am tired of the state and the people looking at each other with a frown, he added.

When we entered this office, none of us said: “Wait a minute, let's change this or that law“. We started working from day one. I myself have filed 18 reports. The largest public procurement we stopped was for 240 million leva for channels of "Irrigation Systems". In 2022, we stopped it again, but in 2023 they let it go. We had a report of serious abuses. Out of 6 million leva, between 2 and 3 million leva were stolen for inscriptions, Hristanov revealed.

Another striking case is the report on the removal of animal carcasses from slaughterhouses, said the former acting Minister of Agriculture. He explained that traffic cameras were checked to establish the facts.

When the state is a broken yard and the one who uses the preparations for protection, when your border is broken, the slaughterhouses are owned by bandits, this shows that the state does not care about its citizens at all, Ivan Hristanov emphasized.

In connection with the case of spraying against mosquitoes, he said: “This was an initiative that was supposed to save not only the resource, but also the spraying itself. The public procurement was sabotaged. The money was transferred, but not spent. It can be returned to the Council of Ministers. The question here is how to start spraying and get the state to do its job," he said.