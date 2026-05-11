The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Italy discussed Corridor No. 8

Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani.

At the meeting, they discussed the implementation of Corridor No. 8, transport and energy connectivity and cooperation in the field of defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced.

The conversation took place within the framework of the meeting of the Council “Foreign Affairs“ in Brussels.

Minister Tajani congratulated Velislava Petrova on her election to the post.

The topics of conversation also included cooperation between the two countries within the EU in terms of increasing the competitiveness of European economies, as well as maintaining the financing and role of the Common Agricultural Policy and Cohesion Policy within the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2028-2034.

On the sidelines of today's meeting with her EU colleagues, Petrova announced that Prime Minister Rumen Radev's first working visit abroad will be to Berlin.