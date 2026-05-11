Prof. Shamir: Economic pressure could lead to the collapse of the regime in Iran

The former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Israel admitted that the Iranian regime could be changed due to economic pressure in the Islamic Republic.

Prof. Eitan Shamir agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prediction on the American television channel CBS about the fall of the regime in Tehran.

The Israeli professor is visiting us for an international economic forum at the University of National and World Economy.

„The operation carried out by the Americans and Israelis caused serious damage to the regime, but was not planned in such a way as to lead to its 100% fall. "We may see a weakening of the regime, which could ultimately lead to its collapse. But this is still an open question and may take some time, because the results are primarily economic," said Prof. Eitan Shamir.