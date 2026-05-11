Nikola Stoyanov: Measures against high prices can work

Former Minister of Economy Nikola Stoyanov described the prepared measures against high prices as market-based and potentially effective if implemented in a package.

"They have every chance of being effective. Some of them, even when we were in the caretaker government with Gechev, we commented on them and wanted them to be introduced. Now what makes a good impression on me is that they are becoming more comprehensive - a lot of things have really been thought of. I think that all the measures are effective. And most of all, they would give results together, since none of them alone can solve the problem," Stoyanov said on the air of Denyat ON AIR.

According to him, the legislative changes affect a number of unfair commercial practices and give more powers to regulators, especially the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Protection Commission.

Stoyanov emphasized that the increase in the violations described in the law from 13 to 33 is an important step towards more effective control.

He also gave a positive assessment to the idea of a traceability register throughout the supply chain.

Stoyanov also commented on the concept of "excessively high prices", which, according to him, will probably be linked to a future formula for "fair price".

"We all see them every day. There is no need for the president to tell us - everyone can see that prices in Bulgaria have exceeded any normal limits, especially considering the standard of living in our country. But it is not easy. It is clear that a lot of thought has been put into these changes. This could definitely have happened earlier," the former minister told Bulgaria ON AIR.

Stoyanov was categorical that Bulgaria has a serious problem with speculation and that in recent years the state has not reacted actively enough.

According to him, traders often use external factors - such as international conflicts, oil prices or the introduction of the euro - as an excuse for further price increases.

The topic of fuel was also touched upon. The former minister stated that the state has the tools to influence prices if the institutions function effectively.

He questioned the management capacity of the current leadership in the sector and warned that the state is losing serious funds due to weak control and ineffective management.