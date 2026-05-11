Nastimir Ananiev: The state gives 1 month of amnesty to all traders and then hefty fines for all speculators

The state gives 1 month (amnesty) to all traders who have raised their prices significantly (let's say three times) above the official inflation rate in the last year, to voluntarily correct them.

After this period expires, checks begin for speculative and unjustified price increases related to the transition to the euro.

This is what Nastimir Ananiev suggests on "Facebook".

The institutions use the information available in the National Revenue Agency for the prices of products and services from a year ago and compare them with current prices. If a sharp and unjustified increase is detected, an inspection is carried out for abuse or unfair commercial practice.

Traders who cannot prove an economic justification for the drastic price increase are subject to sanctions:

- a fine of 5,000 euros for the first violation

- a 7-day period for price adjustment

- in case of refusal or repeated violation - a fine of 10,000 euros.

The fines are imposed for each individual product or service.

The inspections start first with large retail chains and large establishments, then cover smaller establishments. Of course, other services, etc.

The goal is not for the state to set prices, but to prevent speculative price increases and abuse of the transition to the euro at the expense of consumers, which we are all witnessing.

Will it work?