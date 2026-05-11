Ninova: With this government, this is what awaits us - debts, debts, debts for three generations to come

One of the first decisions of the Radev government today is to take a new loan of 210 million euros. The Prime Minister promised to reduce the debt and did exactly the opposite. With today's auction, the ceiling of possible debt under the conditions of an extended budget has been reached - 1.4 billion euros. The next move was announced by Finance Minister Galab Donev - they will raise the debt ceiling. With this government, this is what awaits us - debts, debts, debts for three generations to come. Not only the current workers, but the children and grandchildren will pay. Congratulations to those who believed in the "change".

This was published on his Facebook page by the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.