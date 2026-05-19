Measures announced for the normal conduct of the upcoming graduation balls

The “Traffic Police“ today announced measures for the normal conduct of the upcoming graduation balls.
As part of the “Graduates” campaign, in the days before and during the celebrations on May 24, control will be carried out regarding legal capacity and the use of alcohol and drugs.
There will be an increased police presence on the roads along routes with expected intense traffic of celebrants and their relatives. Cases of gross violations of traffic rules and risky behavior of passengers and drivers will also be monitored.