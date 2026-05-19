Sofia welcomes DARA with a grand party at Knyaz Alexander I Square after Bulgaria's historic victory at Eurovision 2026



The Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian National Television invite the residents and guests of Sofia to an open-air city party, with which we can celebrate together the victory that DARA brought to Bulgaria at the Eurovision 2026 contest.



Fans can welcome DARA at an unforgettable “Banagaranga“ party in the center of Sofia.



The program of the big DARA PARTY starts exactly at 6:00 PM at Knyaz Alexander I Square, and from 18:45 BNT will broadcast live.



The signal will also be sent to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), from where it can also be used through internal international video exchange. The host of the music event will be Boryana Gramatikova - head of the Bulgarian delegation to “Eurovision 2026“ and host of the show “Otblizo“ on BNT 1.

On the occasion of the event, the police are taking enhanced security measures. Access to the square will be through checkpoints.



People in a visibly inadequate or intoxicated state, as well as those carrying firearms or dangerous objects, will not be allowed. A temporary traffic organization is also being introduced in the area of the concert.



From 12:00 today, the movement of all vehicles in both directions is restricted on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and the streets “Aksakov“ and “Georgi Benkovski“.



And from 4:00 p.m., the entry of vehicles on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. is prohibited, in the section from “Vasil Levski“ Blvd. to “Georgi S. Rakovski“.