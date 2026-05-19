The Tripartite Council discusses changes to the Consumer Protection Act

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will discuss the draft amendments to the Competition Protection Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

The draft amendments were submitted by Yavor Gechev and a group of MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" with measures against high prices.

The two drafts were adopted on first reading in the National Assembly.

Following a meeting convened by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in the Council of Ministers last week, it became clear that the government will extend the deadlines for discussion and proposals on the drafts by one week.