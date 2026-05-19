Ninova: The new budget is a heavy blow to the middle class and the working person

The new budget is a heavy blow to the middle class and the working person. The increase in social security reduces the disposable income of families, that is, they will have less money at these high prices. At the same time, the army of civil servants will continue not to pay their social security. So those working in the real economy will pay more for themselves and even more to support the bloated administration. The small shop, the small farmer, the family hotel, the cultural figures, the self-insured have been punished.

Instead of social security for working people, the tax on the 4 billion excess profit of the banks, for example, should have been increased. Apparently, the lobby of the billions prevailed. All this is extremely unfair. And it is in total contradiction with the fight against inequalities promised by the ruling party.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova.