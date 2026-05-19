Prime Minister Rumen Radev will hold a meeting with representatives of retail chains. The conversation will take place today in the building of the Council of Ministers at 5 p.m., the government's press service announced.
The meeting is part of the government's overall approach to the formation and implementation of measures to control price increases, for more transparency in pricing, counteract unfair trade practices and to protect Bulgarian producers and food quality.
Prime Minister Radev meets with representatives of retail chains due to price increases
The conversation will take place today in the building of the Council of Ministers at 5 p.m.
Май 19, 2026 14:18 60
Prime Minister Rumen Radev will hold a meeting with representatives of retail chains. The conversation will take place today in the building of the Council of Ministers at 5 p.m., the government's press service announced.