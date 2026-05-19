The basic deputy's salary has reached 4,236 euros. A fact, after the publication of new data on the average salary in the public sector, which is also tied to that of the members of parliament. The rules are: the salary of a deputy is equal to three average monthly salaries in the public sector for the last month of each quarter, recalls rodopi24.

At the small stall in the Rhodope town. Cherries are five euros per kilo. Huge watermelons, arrived from the stock exchange near Plovdiv. Their price is 1.50 euros per kilo.

Or with one MP's salary you can buy 847 kilos of cherries or 2,824 kilos of watermelons.