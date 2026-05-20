"TEC Maritsa East 2" EAD continues to operate in compliance with the legislation

„TEC Maritsa East 2“ EAD continues to carry out its main business - electricity generation.

This is clear from the press release from the energy company.

All necessary measures have been taken to comply with the applicable legislation in the field of environmental protection. Since 2017, „TEC Maritsa East 2“ EAD adopts and implements investment and repair programs, with which the plant is sustainably modernized, as the company pursues a consistent policy of implementing the requirements for “Best Available Techniques“ (BAT), introduced precisely this year.

The decision of the Supreme Administrative Court of 18.05.2026 sends the file to the Executive Director of the Executive Environmental Agency (EEA) for a new ruling on the review of the conditions of the complex permit of “The Maritsa East 2 TPP“ EAD.