The level of the Yantra near Byala dropped by about a meter

The level of the Yantra near Byala, Ruse region, dropped by about a meter in the last 24 hours and the river is now in its bed, the mayor of the city, Dimitar Slavov, told BTA.

The river overflowed its bed near Byala yesterday morning and flooded several acres of land in the area of the Expo Center "Usta Kolyu Ficheto" next to the bridge, where one of the lowest points is. An elevator shaft was flooded in the building.

"In a few hours today, Byala Municipality managed to eliminate the consequences of the spill in the space of the "Kolyu Ficheto" architectural complex on its own. We washed the terrain and inventory. The flooded elevator shaft in the Expo Center was also drained. "We only have finishing works left," Slavov explained.

The teams of the municipal enterprise "Communal Activities and Services", the voluntary formation, as well as unemployed people of working age who receive monthly assistance, have joined in the cleaning.