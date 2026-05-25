The first new metro trains of the Sofia metro are leaving

On Tuesday morning at the metro depot "Obelya" the new metro trains that will be put into operation on the lines of the Sofia metro will be presented.

The event will be attended by the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev, the Deputy Mayor for Transport of the Sofia Municipality Viktor Chaushev, the Executive Director of "Metropolitan" Nikolay Naydenov, Prof. Stoyan Bratoev and representatives of "Skoda Bulgaria". Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, as well as H.E. Ambassador Miroslav Toman, have also been invited.

The new "Skoda" metro trains are part of the modernization of the Sofia metro. The first four trains will begin carrying passengers, and will be operate on lines 1, 2 and 4. Their introduction into service will be carried out in stages.