Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, May 26: Sunny and warm

It will be clear over most of the country overnight. Minimum temperatures will be between 12 and 17°, in Sofia around 12°, and maximums – between 27 and 32°, in Sofia around 27°, along the Black Sea coast between 22 and 26°.

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected. In the afternoon, only in isolated places in the mountainous regions will it rain and thunder. A weak to moderate northwest wind will blow.

It will also be sunny over the mountains, but in the afternoon hours in isolated places, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope massif, short-term rain and thunder will fall. The wind will be moderate from the northeast.

On Wednesday, sunny weather will prevail and only in isolated places there will be showers and thunder. On Thursday, there will be precipitation and thunder in many areas in the eastern half of the country and in the mountains. It will be windy, and daytime temperatures will drop by 5-6 degrees.

On Friday it will be sunny, with more clouds and isolated precipitation in the eastern and mountainous regions. It will also be sunny on Saturday, but in places with rain. Temperatures will rise and on Sunday the maximum will be between 25 and 30°.