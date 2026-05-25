The sections of death: Is the state coping with the critical sections of the road?

There are 36 critical sections with a high concentration of serious accidents in the country. What is happening with the so-called “sections of death”, after more than a year ago the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet declared war on the war on the roads and promises were made for repairs and measures to reduce road accidents and the number of victims?

The statistics on the number of accidents in our country are shocking - 456 people died in 6655 accidents last year, and another 8295 were injured. Among the places with the most serious accidents are the main road E-79, where heavy truck traffic from Vidin to Sofia passes, the section between Ruse and Byala, where trucks also predominate, and until recently the Kresna Gorge, writes BNT.

However, incidents on the road to Greece decreased dramatically after dividing posts were installed in the most dangerous section. Thus, deaths in accidents on the section were reduced to zero. The experience from Southern Bulgaria was also transferred to the north - for the road between Ruse and Byala - the deadliest in our country! Heavy traffic of heavy trucks, slopes and sharp turns are among the reasons for the many victims on this section. The black statistics also include the two-lane section between Vratsa and Montana on the main road E-79, which becomes extremely dangerous during rainfall.

The dividing pegs in the Kresna Gorge prevent nervous drivers from overtaking in prohibited places.

Vasil: "Before, there was a lot of overtaking. They drive at 40-50 km/h. Some can't handle the speed and overtake."

Miroslav: "Accidents have decreased by 95%. Traveling is becoming very normal."

After our accession to Schengen, the passage of cars and trucks through the gorge and Kresna increased significantly. However, with this, the heavy traffic, road accidents and violations were transferred to the city.

The state also put pegs on another section of death – the Ruse - Byala road. The result:

Ivan, truck driver: "It's calmer to drive. There are no risky situations."

Svilen Kostadinov, expert in accident analysis: "Some are not well visible because they are dirty. But they still do their job."

A roundabout was also built at the beginning of the bridge near Byala.

Yordan, truck driver: "It's been problematic for years. It's a little slower to drive. If the signs and regulations are followed, there will be no problem."

However, the lack of a highway is a problem that has been around for decades.

Svilen Kostadinov, an expert in traffic accident analysis: "For the most part, the road is two-way, two-lane. Drivers undertake risky maneuvers related to overtaking, detouring. Which in turn causes serious traffic accidents. In the summer and summer seasons, it is used a lot by motorcyclists, agricultural machinery is moving."

In Northwestern Bulgaria, the international road E-79 has not been fully repaired for a quarter of a century. Because of the "lunar landscape", drivers are forced to run away from the potholes.

Radoslav Maerkov: "We even go to the oncoming lane and the shoulder. And a large part of the accidents happen for this reason."

"Most often tires burst. Chassis breaks, etc."

Anatoly Ananiev, truck driver: "We drive carefully, but the road is in very bad condition. Worn asphalt layer. The truck is constantly slipping and sliding. Including whether you are light or loaded."

People's hope remains constant.

Radoslav Maerkov: "This is an important transport corridor and the government must fix it."

For now, however, this is just a dream - after another accident with victims near the village of Sumer, the road agency announced that repairs are planned on the road to Vratsa, and not even a technical project has been prepared for the route to Montana yet.