Vasil Terziev: Sofia has the potential to be a driver of innovation in Europe

Sofia has the potential to be a driver of innovation in Europe, wrote Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on Facebook. He visited the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (IMB-BAS) in connection with the construction of the new BioMedRTC research center.

A strategic project with European funding, in which Bulgarian science partners with two of the most prestigious institutes in the world: “Max Planck“ (Germany) and “Curie“ (France), Terziev also wrote.

The BioMedRTC project introduces two models that are fundamental to the modern scientific environment: Technology departments (core facilities): Modern technologies and methods in biomedicine, which will be available to scientists and clinicians from all over the country and abroad. Young and independent leaders: Establishment of research groups led by young scientists - because the future belongs to the knowledgeable and capable, Terziev explained.

The role of the Sofia Municipality in this process was to assist in the preparation and adoption of the Detailed Development Plan (DDP) of the building. For many people, this is “dry administration“, but in reality it is the key that unlocks the implementation of projects of national importance. When urban planning works in the service of science, the city develops in the right way, wrote the mayor of Sofia.

According to Terziev, Sofia already takes its place among the global leaders in climate policies and innovations. With projects like this, we prove that our capital is a reliable partner and an attractive center for investments in knowledge, added Vasil Terziev.