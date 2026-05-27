Krum Zarkov: Reforms are not made with texts alone, integrity and legal awareness are needed

„The processes in the country in recent years have been managed conjunctively, piecemeal according to the crises - floods, high prices, crime. The problems that will befall us will require more radical changes to the systems that condition them. This requires ideological clarity. Let's give this government time to show its.“. This was stated on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the BSP Krum Zarkov. He recalled that such a thing was not shown in the campaign, except by the BSP, and expressed hope that there will be an awareness that ideology means purpose and clarity and arranges the actions of a government so that they are consistent, not chaotic. According to him, without this we will continue to go around in circles.

Asked about the so-called public secrets in the judiciary and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zarkov explained that they are periodically disclosed by ministers and journalists. “The question is what happens after we find out about them? What happened after we saw Petyo Evroto's couch live? What happens after Minister Demerdzhiev says that police officers, instead of chasing criminals, are hiding them?“, he asked.

The socialist emphasized that the accusation against Petyo Petrov – Evroto was raised in such a way that it was clear how it would end. He also recalled that the case did not begin with the disclosure of institutions, but by a non-governmental organization. “We will not make progress on the case until it is clear who was sitting on this couch, who was his political guardian.“, was the chairman of the left categorical. In his words, the resignations, as well as the events that are coming, are the result of a rebellion, of public discontent. Zarkov expressed gratitude to the people who are irreconcilable with what is happening, because only in this way can the judicial system be cleansed.

The socialist emphasized that it is not only important who the chief prosecutor will be, but also when he will be elected: “This figure will be important and must be placed on a timeline, because it is not good to delay too much. His election in September would be a success.“.

Krum Zarkov emphasized that there must be an understanding in the new majority about what the people from the political quota in the Supreme Judicial Council are doing – they do not represent the party that sent them, but must be there on the basis of their personal authority. “Only in this way will they be able to breathe life into a system that has a habit of encapsulating itself. We will see if there is this understanding – you will know them by the candidates.“, he also said. In his words, whatever reforms are made will not succeed with just amending texts, but integrity and a sense of justice are also needed.

Asked about the changes in the CPC and CPC, Zarkov said that in his opinion they are unlikely to lead to a reduction in prices. “The idea is to increase the powers of these institutions so that they can better control the market. However, the entire system in our country, which leads to this way of price formation and monopoly situations, must be viewed as a whole and changed systematically.“, he said and added that there is a risk that they will start calling the CPC and the CPC clubs.

With regard to food, Zarkov commented: “Without legal measures that would allow Bulgarian producers to cooperate in a way that would have weight in front of those they work with to distribute their goods, nothing good awaits us. We will remain locked in this paradoxical system, in which the Bulgarian producer is crushed by the purchase price, which reaches below the cost price, and consumers buy this product at a much higher price.“.

When asked about the upcoming budget, the BSP chairman said that it is shaping up to be difficult. According to him, the crisis obviously does not allow for drastic spending cuts, and talk of layoffs is justifiably not well received, and the government has only said that it will not touch taxes. “The bill is not coming out. Obviously, debts will be incurred, which, however, will lead to raising taxes.“, concluded Krum Zarkov.