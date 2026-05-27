A few minutes after it became clear that the former number one prosecutor in the country, Borislav Sarafov, had resigned as director of the National Investigation Service, he officially commented on his withdrawal from the investigative unit (NIS).

Sarafov has filed an application with the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council for early dismissal from his post today, May 27. In his statement, the former prosecutor general stated that the decision was made after careful personal and professional consideration and that he wishes to return to the work of an ordinary investigator, specified "Trud".

He also emphasizes the importance of professionalism and sustainability in the system, as well as the need for reforms based on dialogue and an institutional approach. He notes that modernizing the regulatory framework is more important than personal changes through extraordinary legislative measures. According to him, a person is most useful where "where he can work calmly and where his experience has real meaning".

Here is his entire statement:

The last month, in which I had the opportunity to once again perform my functions as head of the National Investigation Service, gave me reason to once again appreciate the professionalism, dedication and sustainability of the colleagues I work with. This is an assessment that we have repeatedly received from our international partners, with whom we have built stable and effective cooperation over the past more than ten years. In the face of increasingly complex challenges to security and justice, such a partnership has particular value and should be developed and built upon.

As someone who has gone through the various levels of the judicial system and dedicated his entire professional career to the law, I understand public expectations for change and the need for reforms. I believe that sustainable solutions are achieved through professional dialogue, an institutional approach and a long-term legislative vision. I am convinced that efforts should be directed primarily towards modernizing the regulatory framework and increasing the efficiency of institutions, and not solely towards personal changes, including through extraordinary legislative means.

After many years in leadership positions, I believe that the time has come to retire from administrative activities. This is a decision that I made after careful consideration, including family and personal considerations. Therefore, today, 27.05.2026, I filed an application with the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council with a request to be released early as Director of the National Investigation Service and Deputy Prosecutor General for Investigation, and to be reinstated as an ordinary investigator. I return to the work from which my professional path as a Bulgarian magistrate began, with respect for the profession and with the conviction that a person is most useful where he can work calmly, and where his experience and efforts can have real meaning.