The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will consider the resignation of the former acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov as head of the national investigation, bTV reports.

Last week, the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov announced that he would congratulate Sarafov if he resigns from the post.

„I would not call on Sarafov to resign, but I will congratulate him if he does. I hope he shows enough honor. I don't know how many more legislative changes we can propose to deal with this situation, but we will continue to propose them," said Naydenov.

The acting Minister of Justice in the "Gyurov" cabinet, Andrey Yankulov, submitted a request to the Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Judicial Council to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Sarafov, but was refused.

Nikolay Naydenov announced that he would appeal this refusal to the Supreme Administrative Court.