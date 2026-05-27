DB: Sarafov cannot be dismissed from the system like Pepi the Euro - with 20 salaries in compensation and without bearing responsibility

„The Supreme Court must complete the disciplinary proceedings before considering Sarafov's resignation as Deputy Prosecutor General and Director of the National Investigation Service. We should not let a person who has been consuming power at the top of the judicial system for years, and for months did so illegitimately, get away without bearing responsibility and with a compensation of 20 salaries.“ This was stated by the former Minister of Justice and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria” Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov at a briefing to journalists in the National Assembly.

According to DB, the disciplinary proceedings must first be completed and a disciplinary dismissal must be reached. The party will propose to increase the statute of limitations for disciplinary proceedings from six months to two years.

„And thirdly, very importantly - a person with pending disciplinary proceedings should not be able to leave the system with compensation, as we have seen happen for years. It is high time to be held responsible for all the networks of midgets, notaries and other people from the underworld who controlled the Bulgarian justice system“, said Slavov.“

„The Supreme Judicial Council should not allow Sarafov to do like Pepi the Euro, who left after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him and took a bonus of 20 salaries“, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bozhanov.“