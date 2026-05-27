Petar Ganev: The goal of the law is not lower prices, but the distribution of money in the system

When we talk about unfair trade practices - and there are currently some, but now we are expanding them to over 30, including promotions and private labels. We are writing an infinitely broad package, broader than the one in Germany. This was stated by Petar Ganev from the Institute for Market Economics on Nova TV, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, a fine is imposed based on a reasonable suspicion of unfair practice, and you have to prove that it is not. Promotions of private labels, which are often cheaper, will be severely limited.

“The goal of the law is not lower prices, but the distribution of money in the system - to keep more of it with the manufacturer“, he explained.

“In practice, a huge resource for pressure is being created, which will probably be directed at the chains at first. This will make them careful in their relations with suppliers. We will be careful with promotions and private labels“, the expert added.

He expects some of the lower prices to disappear.