Prime Minister Rumen Radev signaled that the Bulgarian government may reconsider providing aid to Ukraine, wrote "Duma".

"Bulgaria has so far provided support to Ukraine - both military and political, humanitarian and diplomatic. But in the context of the new security environment, we must be very careful, especially when it comes to military and financial support from Bulgaria. We will still have to consider the huge challenges facing the Bulgarian budget, but these are topics that I can tell you right now that Bulgaria has an interest in and our government should first guarantee the standard of living and security of Bulgarian citizens, only then can we think about allocating money for this topic," Radev told journalists in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is his second foreign policy visit as prime minister, after he already met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

It is not clear from his statement whether Bulgaria will actually limit aid to Ukraine or whether the message is rather seeking a domestic political effect, the media note.

"There must be a change in Europe's overall policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine. I would be happy to see Europe finally agree to start negotiations with Russia," Radev added.

In his words, Europe must be the leader in these negotiations, not allowing them to be seized as an initiative by other, third players.

According to Radev, the pursuit of "peace through force" and the attempt to achieve a "conventional victory over the largest nuclear power" risk a dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Regarding the information that France is discussing changes to its nuclear doctrine and opportunities for joint training with allies, the Prime Minister stated that Bulgaria has not received an invitation to participate. According to him, the most important thing is for diplomacy to be restored as the leading instrument for resolving the conflict.