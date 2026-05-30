New Management Board of RIA Appointed

Alexander Todorov has been appointed as Chairman of the Management Board of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency as of Friday by order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov.

The Minister has appointed a new Management Board of the agency, and the previous members of the agency's governing body have been dismissed, the ministry announced.

Todorov has a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy and has previously been director of the Institute of Roads and Bridges at RIA. He has been working in the Agency since 2013, and before that he was a civil engineering engineer.

Since 2024, Eng. Todorov has been the head of the project management team for the construction of a bypass road for the city of Gabrovo, including a tunnel under Mount Shipka. He has prepared opinions and participated in the Expert Technical and Economic Council at RIA. He has participated in committees, control of construction and installation works, inspection of facilities, testing of structures or elements thereof for facilities and sections of the “Hemus“ Motorway, “Struma“ Motorway, Asparuhova Bridge in Varna and others.

Lyudmila Elkova and Ventsislav Angelov have been appointed members of the Management Board of RIA.