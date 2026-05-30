The Government has established an Organizing Committee for Eurovision 2027

The Government has established an Organizing Committee to organize and coordinate the preparation and holding of the Eurovision 2027 contest in Bulgaria.

By June 30, 2026, the Organizing Committee will prepare an action plan, which will be submitted for consideration and adoption by the Council of Ministers. The committee is expected to monitor and coordinate the implementation of the action plan adopted by the government.

The chairman is Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov. The committee also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev; Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the management of European funds Atanas Pekanov; Ministers of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova; of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, of Health Katya Ivkova, of Culture Evtim Miloshev, of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov, of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, as well as the Director General of the Bulgarian National Television Milena Milotinova.

If necessary, the Chairman may invite representatives of other state bodies, local government bodies, and other organizations related to the preparation and conduct of the competition to participate in the work of the committee.

The Organizing Committee will ensure effective interaction between the competent institutions and stakeholders involved in the preparation and conduct of the competition. It will propose measures and coordinate implementation on issues related to the selection and preparation of a venue for the competition, financial security, security and public order, infrastructure and provision of accompanying events, information and communication activities and the international representation of Bulgaria, as well as on other issues related to the preparation and conduct of the competition.