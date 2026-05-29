Over 50 children from the "Kozloduy - Okolchitsa" hike have gastrointestinal complaints

Over 50 children from the "Kozloduy - Okolchitsa" hike were examined yesterday by the hike's medical team for gastrointestinal problems, today the regional governor of Vratsa will inspect the situation in the village of Altimir.

Rosen Mihaylov announced to the media today that he had received a signal about a problem with the nutrition of the participants in the 78th national tourist hike. “On May 28, we were in Sofronievo with representatives of the Regional Directorate for Food Safety and the Regional Health Inspectorate. Samples of food and water were taken and we are awaiting results. If there are violations, there will be sanctions“, said the regional governor Rosen Mihaylov. According to him, the contractor company has a refrigerated truck with which food is delivered three times a day to the various settlements where the marching column is located.

The regional governor of Vratsa, Rosen Mihaylov, and a team of the Regional Administration - Vratsa were on site yesterday at the bivouac in the village of Sofronievo, together with the director of the Regional Directorate for Food Safety, Dr. Boyko Yotov, and the director of the "Medical Activities" Directorate at the RHI - Vratsa, Dr. Krasimira Aleksieva, the regional administration announced. Checks have been carried out and samples have been taken for laboratory analysis.

BTA recalls that over 1,600 students from over thirty settlements in the country are participating in the march from Kozloduy to Okolchitsa, which was officially opened on May 27 in Kozloduy and the first transition to Sofronievo began on May 28. The total number of participants in the initiative is over 1800. By regulation, the regional administration provides free meals only to school groups. Individual participants, who number over 200, find their own way to provide for themselves during the 120-kilometer trek.