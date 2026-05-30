Hundreds of people gathered for a protest vigil in Blagoevgrad after the death of Ivana

Hundreds of Blagoevgrad residents gathered for a vigil in memory of 16-year-old Ivana, who died on the night of May 24 during a youth party, and the 20-year-old student accused by the prosecutor's office of premeditated murder was released.

People demanded that institutions stop drug dealers, save children from easy addiction, and that magistrates who protect criminals be removed from the judiciary.

This evening, the youth of Blagoevgrad was in front of the courthouse, together with the elders, who did not hide their tears and feelings of guilt. Thousands of flowers and lit candles were placed next to the photo of the tenth grader Ivana, whose young life ended in a jump from the fifth floor of an apartment building in the first minutes of May 24. There was pain and anger in the eyes of her peers.

We lost a beautiful girl, a wonderful friend. I feel anger, sadness. We all need to come together. We need to unite as one people, it's time for this to end.

Of course there is anger. There is anger because of the apathy of the entire society, because a 16-year-old child lost his life and we could all have somehow contributed to saving him.

In fact, the most susceptible are precisely the children. I have a little sister of Ivana's age, and I don't want to imagine if we have to go through something like the family of the deceased girl, and that's why we are here, in their support and ultimately to show that it can't happen again.

The people of Blagoevgrad expressed their sympathy for the family of the deceased girl and were adamant that today's vigil will grow into daily protests until justice is achieved for Ivana and for all the lives lost due to the state's negligence.

This is a person who is dangerous to society. He should not be released at all, especially when there are doubts that he committed an extremely serious crime. Right now, all of us witnesses are being put at risk in this way by the state, because someone has decided to let him go.

This judge has delayed cases and received punishments. Why was this judge assigned to such a difficult case?

Because that's what they were bought for, murderers!