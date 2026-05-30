Surprise visit: Yotova discussed shared energy priorities with Rudolph Giuliani and the US ambassador to Greece

“I was honored to travel to Sofia this week, accompanied by my friend Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to meet with President Iliana Yotova, Minister of Energy Iva Petrova and other Bulgarian leaders”. This is stated in a post on the social network X by Kimberly Guilfoyle, US Ambassador to Greece, in connection with a visit to our country, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, during the talks in Bulgaria, the possibilities for progress on common energy priorities were discussed.

Emphasis was placed on the strategic partnership in the Balkans.

“Under the leadership of the US President, the United States is working with Greece, Bulgaria and other partners in the region to promote a common vision for energy security along the Vertical Gas Corridor”, the post also says.

Former Fox TV host Kimberly Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump himself is known for nominating people who are close to his family or have proven their loyalty. An even closer political and personal ally of the American president is former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also Trump's lawyer. The meeting took place on the same day that Prime Minister Rumen Radev complained that there was no progress on the abolition of American visas for Bulgarians, which is why he extended the stay of American planes at "Vasil Levski" airport until the end of June, and called on partners to look for another location after that, writes "24 hours".