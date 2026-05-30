Kostadinov on the illegal city near Varna: This group has its own organized wing with force

The chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov said that the party had reported the case of the illegal construction complex in the area of “Svetetsa“/ new name/ (“Baba Alino“- old name) near Varna back in 2025, after their representatives established large-scale construction in the area.

According to him, the initial information came after public statements by representatives of the Varna Municipality about illegal logging in the area.

“We established not only illegal logging, but also foundations of buildings, as well as construction that had already begun“, said Kostadinov.

According to him, data was subsequently collected about far more serious violations.

“Purchasing land. And buying land in an involuntary manner. With threats. There are people who have filed reports with the police, people who are extremely worried, including for their lives," said the leader of "Vazrazhdane."

He claims that representatives of the group have put pressure on property owners in the area to persuade them to sell their land.

“We have information that this group has its own organized force wing. People who are young Ukrainian men, armed. People who have additional incentives to motivate someone who doesn't want to sell to sell," said Kostadinov.

According to him, MP Kosta Stoyanov began collecting information and documents on the case, after which signals were sent to a number of state institutions, including the Ministry of Interior and the State Security Agency.

Kostadinov claims that last year some of the people associated with the investment project were extradited from Bulgaria for national security reasons, but were subsequently returned to the country.

He raised questions about the actions of the then leadership of the State Security Agency and insisted that the case be clarified.

Kostadinov made accusations against representatives of local and national authorities, stating that in his opinion there was political protection over construction in the area.

According to him, attempts to discuss the topic in the parliamentary committee for control over the services were blocked for months due to lack of quorum.

„We wanted to hear the responsible persons, but the commission was never able to meet on this case“, he said.

The leader of „Vazrazhdane“ also commented on the latest inspections of the institutions on site, which, according to him, showed the real scale of the construction.

He pointed out that after the intervention of the police and the control bodies, the topic received wider publicity, and the institutions have already started taking action on the case.

Kostadinov also commented on the warnings about a possible excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria.

According to him, the problems in public finances are not new and have accumulated in recent years.

He said that according to „Vazrazhdane“ the country did not actually meet all the criteria for joining the eurozone and insisted on checking the data used in Bulgaria's assessment.