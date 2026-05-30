The "Baba Alino" case: The detained employees of the Ukrainian company were released

The three employees of the Ukrainian company responsible for the construction in the illegal city near Varna have been released, reports BNT.

The owner's assistant, the lawyer and the accountant were detained yesterday with a measure of up to 24 hours. However, the work with them has ended. According to information from "Around the World and at Home", these employees have not been charged. That's why they were released.

The Ukrainian company refused to comment on the case.

Yesterday, investigators entered the office of the Ukrainian company in question and seized documents related to the pre-trial proceedings.

An interesting detail in this case is that despite the scandal and investigation that accompanied this settlement, real estate is still being sold on one of the Ukrainian company's websites, with some of them starting at 1,600 euros per square meter.