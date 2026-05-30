Prosecutor Biser Mihaylov: As a father, I would not betray my son. I did not help him hide

A week after the arrest of Vasil Mihaylov, known as the prosecutor's son, his father stands exclusively in front of the NOVA camera. Pernik prosecutor Biser Mihaylov categorically does not accept the words of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev that he helped the young man become a fugitive from justice.

The magistrate claims that he had no idea where his son was hiding. “I did not know where he was during this 11-month period”, he stated. Regarding the operation to detain him, the father adds that he does not know "what prompted this tactic of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Investigation", but emotionally admits at the moment of the arrest that he recognized him only by his eyes, since visually Vasil was "a completely different person - with a beard and hair", unlike last year.

A year ago, Biser Mihaylov called on his son to surrender. Although the young man did not listen to him, today the prosecutor is open about his internal struggle and his decision not to testify against him. "As a father, I would not betray my son", he admits and adds that even in his role as a magistrate he would not do so. Mihaylov, however, specifies that according to the Criminal Code he is not responsible for personal concealment when it comes to his son.

The prosecutor admits that their relationship has greatly deteriorated. When asked who might have helped the fugitive during these months, the father replies: "Everyone - friends, relatives, family, people with opportunities". However, he is adamant that he does not know his son's surroundings and does not know who is an authority for him. "It is a mystery to me, hopefully the relevant services will do this job", adds Mihaylov.

Commenting on the scandal with the threats to a high-ranking GDBOP official in a Pernik village, the father states that according to his sources "Vasil has not been there yet", but he leaves it to the investigating authorities to establish the truth.

Mihaylov expresses his readiness to meet with him behind bars. “If he wants, I would go see him, because I haven't been here for a long time”, shares the father.

Regarding his professional path and the possible consequences for himself, the Pernik prosecutor is adamant that his 31 years of experience speak volumes about his career. “If an investigation is opened against me, I will defend myself”, he states.

Biser Mihaylov is convinced that “everyone must walk their own path, their own Golgotha”, but despite everything, he retains hope for his son's future, because he believes that “everyone can change”. “He is young, he will turn 23 next month. He decides his fate”, concludes the father