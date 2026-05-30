There are many other countries that are in Bulgaria's situation. This is how President Iliana Yotova commented on the excessive deficit procedure that we are threatened with, informs "Focus".

The European Commission is expected to publish the report on June 3 /Wednesday/, with which it will start the excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria.

"When we see the arguments of the European Commission and when we see what exactly it wants to impose, then I will comment on it", was Yotova's laconic comment.

"Focus" recalls that yesterday Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that the EC will issue a report that will initiate an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria.

"This means that our deficit is well over 3% and we will be subject to regular monitoring and restrictive measures with possible sanctions, because according to calculations and real data to the EC, the deficit for last year was well over 3%, as they lied in order to achieve the set goal of entering the eurozone. And this year the deficit will be even greater, that is, the bubble has burst. This is the heavy legacy that we receive as a result of negligence, incompetence, populism and robbery, because some were learning to be financiers on our backs, while others made all sorts of capitulations, by decapitalizing state-owned companies and sucking liquidity out of business," said Radev.