In Ticha, they still need furniture and transport after the flood

The campaign in support of the flood victims in the Kotla village of Ticha continues. After the appeal for help, made on the air of bTV, donors from different parts of the country began to send furniture, electrical appliances, clothes and other essential items.

A truck arrived in the village with donations, including bedrooms, kitchen furniture, washing machines, carpets and other household appliances. Volunteers began distributing aid to the most affected families.

“This is aid collected by people and donors from all over the country. We are grateful to everyone who responded“, said one of the organizers of the initiative.

The flood left dozens of homes without furniture and household items. Some people say that almost everything in their homes has been destroyed by the water and mud.

„We have almost nothing. The furniture is ruined, everything is in the mud“, shared one of the affected residents.

Another woman said that her family urgently needs a bed and a table, as there is currently nowhere to eat and rest.

There are donations, there is a lack of transport

According to the organizers of the campaign, the most serious problem at the moment is not the lack of donors, but the transportation of aid to the village.

„Many people from Sofia, Plovdiv and other cities want to donate furniture, but we do not have enough transport to transport it to Ticha“, explained Maria – one of the volunteers coordinating the aid.

She called on transport and forwarding companies to join the campaign so that the donated items can reach the needy families.

Aid will continue to arrive

The mayor of Kotel Municipality Kosta Karanashev assured that the distribution of donations will continue in the coming days.

“Today we cannot help everyone, but the donations continue to arrive. By the end of the week there will be new deliveries and the aid will be distributed to homes“, he said.

The municipality has also provided financial support for the affected households. Each affected family will receive 500 euros in aid, and with funds collected by municipal councilors, mattresses and other essential items will be purchased.

Call for more support

Local authorities and volunteers thanked all donors who have already helped the residents of Ticha.

The greatest need right now is for beds, mattresses, refrigerators, washing machines and transport to deliver the donated furniture.

“It is important for people to know that the aid continues. There are still families who do not have basic items for their daily lives,“ said the campaign organizers.